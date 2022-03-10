BCECEB AMIN Final Result 2022 (Released) @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

BCECEB AMIN Final Result 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the final result for recruitment to the post of AMIN Under Dept. of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Govt. of Bihar after Document Verification (Adv. No. BCECEB(EFCC)-2020/16 Dated 08.03.2022). Candidates who appeared in the BCECEB AMIN Exam 2022 can download the final list of selected candidates through the official website of BCECEB.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECEB AMIN 2022 Exam was conducted from 10 to 12 March 2022 and the documentation were conducted on 14 February 2022 wherein 72 candidates were selected for documentation out of which 65 were present in the test and 6 were absent. According to the BCECEB AMIN Final Result, the board has selected 40 candidates as per the number of vacancies announced in an advertisement. Candidates can download BCECEB AMIN Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BCECEB AMIN Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BCECEB.i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Final Result for the Post AMIN Under Dept. of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Govt. of Bihar after Document Verification (Adv. No. BCECEB(EFCC)-2020/15 Dated 08.03.2022)' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Download BCECEB AMIN Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

