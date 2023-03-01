BDL Admit Card 2023 OUT for MT: Download at bdl-india.in

BDL Admit Card 2023 OUT: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) released the admit card of the online exam scheduled on 11 and 12 March 2023 for the post of Management Trainee. Candidates who are going to appear for BDL MT Exam can download BDL MT Admit Card from the official website i.e. bdl-india.in.

BDL Admit Card Download - Click Here

How to Download BDL Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the website of the BDL and click on ‘Careers’ Tab

Now, go to ‘Click here for Download of Management Trainee Admit Card & Demo Test’ given under ‘Candidates Recruitment of Management Trainee(s) in Executive Cadre, vide Advt. No: C-HR (TA & CP) /Advt. 2022-3’

Visit ‘Download Admitcard’

Click on the Login Link

Download BDA Management Trainee Admit Card