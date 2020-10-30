BDL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 119 Apprentice Posts @bdl-india.in

BDL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) has invited applications for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973. Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed out during Nov.2017/2018/2019 & 2020) can apply for BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 from 02 November to 18 November 2020.

The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 02 November 2020

Last Date for enrolling in NATS portal- 18 November 2020

Last date for applying Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur - 20 November 2020

Handing over of rank list to Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur - 25 November 2020

BDL Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 83 Posts

Technician Apprentice - 36 Posts

Salary/Stipend:

Graduate Apprentice - Rs.8000/-

Technician Apprentice - Rs.9000/-

Eligibility Criteria for BDL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University. A degree in engineering or technology granted by an Institutions empowered to grant such degrees by an Act of Parliament

Technician Apprentice - A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

Age Limit:

Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

Selection Process for BDL Apprentice Posts

The final rank list would be prepared according to categories General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ after conducting Certificate Verification comprising of ADT BoAT (SR) and officials Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur, Medak.

How to Apply for BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Step 1: Registration at NATS (For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal)

Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in

Click Enroll

Complete the application form

A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated.

Step 2 :Apply Online

Login

Click Establishment Request Menu

Click Find Establishment

Upload Resume

Choose Establishment name Type ‘BHARAT DYNAMICS LIMITED’ and search

Click apply

Click apply again

BDL Recruitment Notification Download

BDL Application Link