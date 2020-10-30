BDL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 119 Apprentice Posts @bdl-india.in

BDL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) has invited applications for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973. Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed out during Nov.2017/2018/2019 & 2020) can apply for BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 from 02 November to 18 November 2020.
The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 02 November 2020
- Last Date for enrolling in NATS portal- 18 November 2020
- Last date for applying Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur - 20 November 2020
- Handing over of rank list to Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur - 25 November 2020
BDL Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice - 83 Posts
- Technician Apprentice - 36 Posts
Salary/Stipend:
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs.8000/-
- Technician Apprentice - Rs.9000/-
Eligibility Criteria for BDL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University. A degree in engineering or technology granted by an Institutions empowered to grant such degrees by an Act of Parliament
- Technician Apprentice - A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.
Age Limit:
Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.
Selection Process for BDL Apprentice Posts
The final rank list would be prepared according to categories General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ after conducting Certificate Verification comprising of ADT BoAT (SR) and officials Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur, Medak.
How to Apply for BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
Step 1: Registration at NATS (For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal)
- Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in
- Click Enroll
- Complete the application form
- A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated.
Step 2 :Apply Online
- Login
- Click Establishment Request Menu
- Click Find Establishment
- Upload Resume
- Choose Establishment name Type ‘BHARAT DYNAMICS LIMITED’ and search
- Click apply
- Click apply again
BDL Recruitment Notification Download