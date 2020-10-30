BDL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 119 Apprentice Posts @bdl-india.in

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) has invited applications for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973. Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed out during Nov.2017/2018/2019 & 2020) can apply for BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 from 02 November to 18 November 2020. 

Oct 30, 2020 11:35 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BDL Recruitment 2020
BDL Recruitment 2020

BDL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) has invited applications for one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973. Graduate/Diploma holders in Engineering (passed out during Nov.2017/2018/2019 & 2020) can apply for BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 from 02 November to 18 November 2020. 

The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 02 November 2020
  • Last Date for enrolling in NATS portal- 18 November 2020
  • Last date for applying Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur - 20 November 2020
  • Handing over of rank list to Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur - 25 November 2020

BDL Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentice - 83 Posts
  • Technician Apprentice - 36 Posts

Salary/Stipend:

  • Graduate Apprentice - Rs.8000/-
  • Technician Apprentice - Rs.9000/-

Eligibility Criteria for BDL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification: 

  • Graduate Apprentice - A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University. A degree in engineering or technology granted by an Institutions empowered to grant such degrees by an Act of Parliament
  • Technician Apprentice - A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

Age Limit:

Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

Selection Process for BDL Apprentice Posts

The final rank list would be prepared according to categories General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ after conducting Certificate Verification comprising of ADT BoAT (SR) and officials Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur, Medak.

How to Apply for BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Step 1: Registration at NATS (For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal)

  • Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in
  • Click Enroll
  • Complete the application form
  • A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated.

Step 2 :Apply Online

  • Login
  • Click Establishment Request Menu
  • Click Find Establishment
  • Upload Resume
  • Choose Establishment name Type ‘BHARAT DYNAMICS LIMITED’ and search
  •  Click apply
  • Click apply again

BDL Recruitment Notification Download

BDL Application Link

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material