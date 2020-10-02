Be a Legal Professional after Law course with SGT University

In recent times, legal studies have gained tremendous attention because of the expansion of its scope and operation, both nationally and internationally. This has opened up new vistas of growth and employment for legal professionals. It is to fill this vacuum in quality legal education that the SGT University has stepped in. It has been offering some of the most competitive and sought-after courses in the legal profession.

Situated in the heart of Gurugram, the University has a sprawling campus with the art of World-class infrastructure. The University established its faculty of law in 2014 intending to provide an academically rich environment to students and groom them for the legal profession. It offers a diverse range of legal courses, which comply with the rules of the Bar Council of India and UGC as well.

The SGTU Faculty of Law offers the following courses:

Three years Bachelor of Law (LL.B) (Hons.) ( UG Programme)

Five years integrated BA LL.B (Hons.)(UG Programme)

Five years integrated BBA LL.B (Hons.) (UG Programme )

M ( One year) (PG Programme)

D.(Full Time Programme)

The Faculty of Law also boasts of an impressive moot courtroom which is inspired by the Supreme Court of India. It helps students in getting acquainted with real courtroom settings and offers them an opportunity to participate in intra moot court competitions which are held periodically.

The Faculty of Law also organizes seminars, panel discussions, and conferences on contemporary legal issues that are presided over by legal luminaries from academia, judiciary, public and private sectors. Classroom lectures are supplemented with seminars, presentations, group discussions, interactive sessions, and field-based learning.

Field-based group projects organized by the Faculty of Law include the following:

Voting Awareness Campaign

Legal aid to underprivileged people of Budhera, Gurugram

Nukkad Natak based on consumer rights in India

Legal awareness camp based on the theme of crimes against minors

Legal Awareness camp based on dowry deaths and domestic violence

Legal Awareness camp for preventing female foeticides

The faculty has adopted a reflective and collaborative pedagogy in teaching. Every branch of law is being taught to face professional challenges and get employment. The law courses are futuristic and structured to increase practical know-how. This helps in promoting experiential learning. Additionally, legal quizzes and debates are regularly held for the enhancement of knowledge of students. National Moot Court Competition is organized every year wherein prominent law schools across the country participate in it.

The faculty of law follows a curriculum that is at par with National and Public Law Universities. The faculty offers interaction with eminent lawyers and law firms which helps in live case handling. Also, collaborations with foreign professors allow students in knowing the legal framework more comprehensively. The university has signed MoUs with professional institutions like National Law School University, Banglore, Indian Bar Association, CUTS Institute for Regulation & Competition (CIRC).

The Faculty of Law organizes summer and winter internships programme under which students can intern in law firms, district courts, High Courts, as well as Supreme Court. Students can also learn as they earn while working in multi-national companies, and tribunals. It gives students practical exposure and helps them in aptitude-building. Students are not only equipped with professional and academic skills but also get imbibed with the social, moral values to be good and responsible citizens. Overall, SGTU aims to provide holistic learning and groom legal professionals for the future.

