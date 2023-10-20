Cyber Safety Awareness Month 2023: Using Internet The Cyber-Smart Way!

Cyberscams pose an increasing threat in the digitally advanced lifestyle. October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and JagranJosh, in collaboration with CARE Labs and Temple University, is organising events to raise awareness about the growing threat of cyberscams and safe practices for protection in 2023.

Cyberscams are a growing threat in the digital age. With various fraudulent tactics like phishing, malware and deepfake identity theft causing data breaches and financial harm, making efforts to stay safe on the internet is of importance. Protecting against cyberscams requires strong passwords, two-factor authentication, software updates and security software. However, cybersafety is much more than just these precautions. Recognising common scam tactics and promoting cybersafety awareness are essential for safeguarding against the emotional and financial distress that cyberscams can inflict upon people of all age groups.

October is celebrated each year as Cyber Security Awareness Month. JagranJosh, in collaboration with CARE Labs, Temple University, Philadelphia has organised a series of events on the occasion of Cyber Security Awareness Month, 2023. The purpose of these special events is to raise awareness about the exponentially growing cyberscams and the safe practices to identify and protect oneself from such attacks.

Cyber Security Awareness Month 2023

October 2023 is the 20th Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Starting in 2004, the U.S. President and Congress decided to celebrate October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, aiming for the public and private sectors to collaborate in boosting awareness about cybersecurity's significance.

Jagran Josh Cyber Safety Awareness Events

The various events being organised to promote awareness about cyberscams are:

Event 1: Online Cyber Security Sessions with experts from the industry

Event 2: Cyber Security Poster Design and Slogan Writing Contest

Event 3: 30-second Video Making Contest

Industry Experts

Distinguished speakers and experts from the industry will share their expertise and insights.

The experts joining us for various sessions are:

Dr Aunshul Rege - Director - Asst. Prof - Head of CARE Lab, Temple University CARE Lab, Philadelphia

Dr.Rakshit Tandon - Cyber Security Evangelist, Risk Advisory, Cyber Detect & Respond Leader

Sudeep Goenka - Assistant Inspector General of Police, Special Branch, Cyber-Intelligence Crime

Sachin Kalra - Global Solutions Manager - Cyber Security, Google

Na.Vijayashankar (Naavi) - Cyber Law Expert, Visiting Faculty - NLSIU & NALSAR

Yasir Arafat Sheikh - Cyber Security Researcher and Experienced Cyber Security Trainer

Rachel Bleiman - Research Scholar, Temple University CARE Lab, Philadelphia

Themes of Cybersafety

The seven key themes being addressed in the online cyber security online sessions, poster making and slogan writing contest and video making contest are as follows:

Who Should Attend?

Everyone who uses the internet for either entertainment or work, social media or internet banking, MUST ensure that their data is safe on the world wide web!

Hence, students of all ages, from high school to college and beyond and people interested in learning about the perils of cyber scams must be a part of these events to ensure that their privacy is protected in the digital world.

BEING CYBERWISE!

