BECIL Delhi Recruitment 2020: 50 Vacancies Notified for DEO (English/Hindi) Posts, Graduate and Non Graduate Eligible

BECIL DEO Jobs 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) on contractual basis in various government offices in Delhi/NCR. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in prescribed format on or before 07 January 2020.

BECIL DEO Application is given below. Candidates can download the application form and submit it before the last date.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 07 January 2020

BECIL DEO Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator (English/ Hindi) – 50 Posts

Salary:

Graduate- Rs. 19,572/- per month

Non-graduate - Rs. 17,991/-per month

Eligibility Criteria for DEO Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Graduate- Graduation from a recognized University and English/Hindi typing speed of 35 wpm on computer

Non-graduate - 12th Passed and English/Hindi typing speed of 35 wpm on computer

How to Apply for BECIL DEO Jobs 2020

Candidates may get Application forms from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307) or download it from www.becil.com.

The duly filled in application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable registration fee should be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) on or before 07 January 2020.

BECIL DEO Notification

BECIL DEO Application

Application Fee for BECIL DEO Jobs: