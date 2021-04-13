BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Manager, Salary upto Rs.67,700/

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (A&F) - 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree in Commerce with at least CA/ICWA with seven (07) years experience in a Comm. Undertaking of repute of preparing budget exercising financial control and budget expenditure. OR Minimum 5 years of experience in the grade of Assistant Manager Accounts.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40-50 years (Relaxation in suitable cases.)

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Basic of Rs.67,700 + DA as per 7th CPC

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official Website

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. Mode of the interview will be informed separately.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 April 2021. The online application form must be completed in the 7 steps given below.

Step 1: Select Advertisement Number

Step 2: Enter Basic Details

Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience

Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate

Step 5: Application Preview or Modify

Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)

Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Form