BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Ward Attendant, SRF & Others, Download BECIL Job Notification @ becil.com

What is the qualification required for BECIL Medical Lab Technologist Recruitment 2021?

Must possess a graduate degree in science with a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.

What is the qualification required for BECIL Biomedical Engineer Recruitment 2021?

B.E./B.Tech. in Bio Medical Engineering from a recognized Institution/ University. OR Diploma in Bio Medical Engineering from a recognized Institution with 2 years’ experience in relevant field.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

What is the last date of application submission for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at becil.com on or before 22 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

A total of 162 vacancies will be recruited for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Senior Research Fellow, Medical Officer, Ward Attendant, Panchakarma Attendant, Jr. Technician, Lab Technician & others for All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.