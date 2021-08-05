BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Ward Attendant, SRF & Others, Download BECIL Job Notification @ becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Senior Research Fellow, Medical Officer, Ward Attendant, Panchakarma Attendant, Jr. Technician, Lab Technician & others for All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at becil.com on or before 22 August 2021.
A total of 162 vacancies will be recruited. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 22 August 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 1 Post
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 8 Posts
- Research Associate - 3 Posts
- Scientist E (Integrated Translational Molecular Biology) - 1 Post
- Medical Lab Technologist- 1 Post
- Sangyaharan Specialist- 1 Post
- Assistant Professor (Asthi Sandhi Marma Roga)- 1 Post
- Public Relation Officer (PRO)- 1 Post
- Admin. Executive (Hospital)- 1 Post
- Senior Program Manager- 1 Post
- Junior Program Manager- 1 Post
- Pharmacy Manager- 1 Post
- Sanitary Inspector- 1 Post
- Personal Assistant- 1 Post
- Lab Technician- 1 Post
- IT Assistant- 1 Post
- OT Assistant (Laparoscopy - 01 Colonoscopy - 01) - 2 Posts
- Jr. Technician (Blood Bank)- 1 Post
- Lab Attendant - 2 Posts
- Attendant (Blood Bank) - 3 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 50 Posts
- Operation Theater Nurse - 3 Posts
- Mid-wife - 4 Posts
- Panchakarma Technician - 7 Posts
- Panchakarma Attendant- 11 Posts
- Yoga Therapist - 1 Post
- Laundry Supervisor- 1 Post
- CSSD Attendant- 1 Post
- Ward Attendant - 30 Posts
- Gas Manifold Technician- 1 Post
- Panchakarma Vaidya-3 Posts
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda)- 7 Posts
- Physiotherapist- 1 Post
- Workers (Pharmacy) - 2 Posts
- Dental Hygienist- 1 Post
- Research Coordinator - 2 Posts
- Scientist C (Cell Culture, Molecular Biology and Flow Cytometer)- 1 Post
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) -MD (Ayu) in relevant stream.
- Research Associate - MD (Ayu) or any other Post Graduate in Sciences with an understanding of Ayurveda.
- Biomedical Engineer - B.E./B.Tech. in Bio-Medical Engineering from a recognized Institution/ University. OR Diploma in Bio-Medical Engineering from a recognized Institution with 2 years experience in relevant field.
- Scientist E (Integrated Translational Molecular Biology) - Master’s degree in Molecular Biology/ Microbiology/ Biomedical Sciences from a recognized university with 10 years R&D/teaching experience in the relevant subject after 1st Class Master’s Degree.
- Medical Lab Technologist- Must possess a graduate degree in science with a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology.
- Sangyaharan Specialist- MD/MS (Ayu) Sangyaharan; Degree in Ayurveda recognized under Schedule-II of IMCC Act, 1970; M.D./M.S. (Ayu) Sangyaharan as Specialty recognized by CCIM under Schedule-II of IMCC Act, 1970.
- Assistant Professor (Asthi Sandhi Marma Roga)- Degree in Ayurveda recognized under Schedule-II of IMCC Act, 1970.
- Public Relation Officer (PRO)- Degree from a recognised University or equivalent / Ayurved / MPH / MBA; Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism / Public Relations.
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 22 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.