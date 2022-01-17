BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: 500 Vacancies Notified for Investigator and Supervisor, No Exam

BECIL Notification for Investigator and Supervisor Released @becil.com. Check Salary, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Posts.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published the latest notification for the recruitment of Investigator and Supervisor on becil.com. A total of 500 vacancies shall be filled in the All India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey & All India Survey on Migrant Workers.

Candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2022. Out of the total, 350 vacancies are available and 150 vacancies for the Supervisor.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application - 25 January 2022

BECIL Vacancy Details

Investigator - 350 Posts

Supervisor - 150 Posts

BECIL Salary:

Investigator - Rs. 24.000/- per month (target based)

Supervisor - Rs. 30,000/- per Month (target based)

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Investigator and Supervisor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Investigator - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Supervisor - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of the regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Age Limit:

50 years

Selection Process for BECIL Investigator and Supervisor Posts

Interviews will be conducted for screening and final selection.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022 ?

The application must be submitted through E-mail only at projecthr@becil.com no other mode will be accepted.

Application Fee: