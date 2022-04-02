BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for 86 MRT, Lab Attendant & Other Posts @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts for deployment in Bhopal. Interested and eligible candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications through the online mode latest by 21 April 2022. A total of 86 vacancies are to be filled up through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through this article and submit their applications before the last date.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 21 April 2022
BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|
Name of the Post
|
No of Vacancies
|
MTR (Medical Record Technician)
|
Between
|
Cashier
|
06
|
Senior Mechanic
|
01
|
Technical Assistant/ Technician
|
41
|
Radiographic Technician Gr II
|
01
|
Lab Attendant Gr II
|
03
BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Lab Attendant: 12th/ Diploma from a recognized Board.
- Cashier: Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.
- Senior Mechanic: 10th/ ITI/ Diploma from a recognized Board/University.
- Other Posts: B.Sc./ Class 12th/ Diploma from a recognized Board/University.
Note: Candidates are required to go through the official notification PDF for more details.
BECIL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
|
Name of the Post
|
Age Limit
|
MTR (Medical Record Technician)
|
Between 18-30 years
|
Technical Assistant/Technician for
|
Between 25-35years
|
Lab Attendant Gr. II
|
Between 18-27years
|
Cashier
|
Between 21-30years
|
Radiographic
|
Between 21-35years
|
Senior Mechanic (A/C &R)
|
Between 18 to 40 years
BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job.
BECIL Recruitment 2022 Salary
|
Name of the Post
|
Salary
|
MTR (Medical Record Technician)
|
Rs.23,550/-
|
Cashier
|
Rs.23,550/-
|
Senior Mechanic
|
Rs.23,550/-
|
Technical Assistant/ Technician
|
Rs.33,450/-
|
Radiographic Technician Gr II
|
Rs.33,450/-
|
Lab Attendant Gr II
|
Rs.19,900/-
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 21 April 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.
- Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only.
- Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new E-mail ID before applying online.
- Click on 'Careers' Tab.
- Select Advertisement Number.
- Enter Basic Details.
- Enter Education Details/Work Experience.
- Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate.
- Application Preview or Modify.
- Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.).
- Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form
BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
- EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)