BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for 86 MRT, Lab Attendant & Other Posts @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on becil.com for 86 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 2, 2022 14:31 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts for deployment in Bhopal. Interested and eligible candidates holding the required qualification can submit applications through the online mode latest by 21 April 2022. A total of 86 vacancies are to be filled up through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through this article and submit their applications before the last date. 

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 April 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

No of Vacancies

MTR (Medical Record Technician)

Between
18-30
years

Cashier

06

Senior Mechanic

01

Technical Assistant/ Technician

41

Radiographic Technician Gr II

01

Lab Attendant Gr II

03

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Lab Attendant: 12th/ Diploma from a recognized Board.
  • Cashier: Degree in Commerce from a recognized University.
  • Senior Mechanic: 10th/ ITI/ Diploma from a recognized Board/University.
  • Other Posts: B.Sc./ Class 12th/ Diploma from a recognized Board/University.

Note: Candidates are required to go through the official notification PDF for more details. 

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Name of the Post

Age Limit

MTR (Medical Record Technician)

Between 18-30 years

Technical Assistant/Technician for
(Anesthesia/Operation Theatre)

Between 25-35years

Lab Attendant Gr. II

Between 18-27years

Cashier

Between 21-30years

Radiographic
Technician Grade-1

Between 21-35years

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R)

Between 18 to 40 years

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Salary

Name of the Post

Salary

MTR (Medical Record Technician)

Rs.23,550/-

Cashier

Rs.23,550/-

Senior Mechanic

Rs.23,550/- 

Technical Assistant/ Technician

Rs.33,450/-

Radiographic Technician Gr II

Rs.33,450/-

Lab Attendant Gr II

Rs.19,900/-

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 21 April 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

  • Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only.
  • Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new E-mail ID before applying online.
  • Click on 'Careers' Tab.
  • Select Advertisement Number.
  •  Enter Basic Details.
  • Enter Education Details/Work Experience.
  • Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate.
  • Application Preview or Modify.
  • Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.).
  • Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  •  General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)
  • EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

FAQ

How can I apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can apply online followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

What is the last date for BECIL Recruitment 2022?

21 April 2022.

How many vacancies are to be released for BECIL Recruitment 2022?

86.
