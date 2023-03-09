BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 73 LDC And Other Posts In AIIMS Guwahati: Check Eligibility 

BECIL has invited online applications for the 73 LDC And Other Posts on its official website. heck BECIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for recruitment of 73 various posts including LDC/ DEO/Junior Administrative Assistant, Lab Attendant, Medical Social Worker, Medical Record Technician, Clinical Psychologist, Physiotherapist and others. These positions are available in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 March 2023.

To apply for BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Graduate/MCA/(BE/B.Tech)/ Master’s degree/10th with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job:

Advt No. 280

Important Date BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 March 2023

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

LDC/ DEO/Junior Administrative Assistant-10

Lab Attendant (Pathology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry-06

Lab Technician (Pathology and others)-12

Medical Social Worker-01

Medical Record Technician-01

Clinical Psychologist-01

Physiotherapist-01

Speech Therapist/ Speech and Language Pathologist-01

OPD Attendant -08

Technical Officer(Opthamology) /Optometrist-01

Anaesthesia Technician-02

Technical Assistant (Dental)-01

Technical Assistant (ECG)-01

Orthopaedic/ Plaster Technician-01

Junior Engineer (Civil)-01

Radiographer/Technician (Radiology) GradeII-04

Gas Steward-01

Phlebotomist-05

Library Clerk

(C)/Junior Administrative Assistant-01

Programmer (IT)-01

Store Keeper-01

Junior Admin Officer-01

Assistant Stores Officer-01

UDC/Sr. Administrative Assistant-07

Driver-01

Medical Officer-01

Yoga Instructor-01

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Check the notification link for details of Posts wise educational qualifiiation/eligibility for the posts.

How To Download: BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on outsource basis for deployment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BECIL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: You can apply for these posts after visiting the official website www.becil.com and following the steps given below.