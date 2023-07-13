BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 250 Field Assistant Posts at Delhi Development Authority, Check Eligibility 

BECIL Field Assistant Posts 2023 Apply For 250 Vacancies

BECIL has invited online applications for the 250 Field Assistant Posts on its official website. Check  BECIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)  has invited online applications for 250 Field Assistant Posts on its official website. These positions are available  for deployment in the offices of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi vide file no.LM/PM/0002/2023/UDAY/ADMNAD(PM-UDAY)/770 dated 30.05.2023 for creation of public awareness regarding PM-UDAY Yojna. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 20, 2023. 

 Candidates having educational qualification including Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University with age limit as 21 to 30 years can apply for these posts.
 

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 20, 2023
 

 BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Field Assistant-250
 
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility
- Must have computer knowledge.
- Must have strong command over Hindi Language-
- Resident of Delhi/NCR.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
21 to 30 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

 

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Monthly Remuneration
Rs.22,744/-
(Current Minimum Wages rates of Delhi Govt. for Graduate)

BECIL Recruitment 2023:  Selection Process 
Applicants should note that only shortlisted candidates as per above eligibility criteria will be called for the skill test / selection process. So you are advised to mention your complete educational qualification and work experience details in the online application form. 


 
BECIL Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
 
BECIL Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Select Advertisement Number
Step 2: Enter Basic Details
Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience
Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate
 Step 5: Application Preview or Modify
Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)
 Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form. 

FAQ

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Recruitment 2023?

Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University.

What are the Jobs in BECIL Recruitment 2023?

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for 250 Field Assistant Posts for deployment in the offices of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi.

