BEL Probationary Engineer Apply Online 2025 Begins for 340 Posts - Check Eligibility and More Details Here

Key Points
- BEL Probationary Engineer 2025 apply online begins on www.bel-india.in.
- The application portal remains open between 24 Octo to 14 Nov 2025.
- Candidates can apply for the 340 posts across various disciplines.
BEL Probationary Engineer 2025 Apply Online: BEL has invited applications from the eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Probationary Engineers in various disciplines viz. Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical. A total of 340 vacancies have been announced across these disciplines. The application window has opened from 24 October onwards and the last date to apply is 14 November 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in. The candidates in their own interest are advised to apply & submit application promptly and not to wait till the last date/time for applying online
BEL Probationary Engineer 2025 Overview
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navaratna PSU and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Communication, Radars, Naval Systems, C4I Systems, Weapon Systems, Homeland Security, Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics and Electro Optics. BEL has started the recruitment drive for 340 Probationary Engineer posts. The details are mentioned below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
|
Vacancy
|
340 posts
|
Notification Released
|
24 October 2025
|
Application Start
|
24 October 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
14 November 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Pay Scale/CTC
|
40,000-3%- 1,40,000 CTC: 13 lacs (Approx.)
BEL Probationary Engineer 2025 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the Probationary Engineer posts at BEL, the candidates are required to meet the following eligibility criteria.
-
Educational Qualification: The candidates are required to hold:
-
B.E / B.Tech / B.Sc Engineering Graduate in Electronics / Electronics and Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Telecommunication / Mechanical / Computer Science, Computer Science & Engg & Computer Science Engg./ Electrical, Electrical & Electronics Engineering.
-
Age Limit: Maximum age 25 years as on 01 January 2025 for unreserved candidates. Relaxations for reserved categories apply.
-
Final-Year Students: Candidates in final year may be eligible subject to meeting certification requirements at joining.
BEL Recruitment Probationary Engineer 2025
-
Visit BEL’s official website: www.bel-india.in
-
On the homepage, in the Careers section click on Job Notifications.
-
Look for the advertisement for “Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2025 – E-II Grade” and click on the link for Application Form.
-
You will be redirected to another page which contains information about filling the application form.
-
If you are not registered then register yourself first and generate your login credentials.
-
Log in using credentials and fill out the application form with the required information like personal details, educational details, residency, etc.
-
Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee and review the application form carefully before final submission.
-
Save the application form confirmation page for future reference.
BEL Probationary Engineer 2025 Apply Link
Candidates can apply for the BEL Probationary Engineer posts by using the direct link provided below to apply. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying.
Direct Link to Apply for BEL Probationary Engineer 2025
BEL Probationary Engineer 2025 Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay the application fee to complete their application process. The General/OBC (NCL)/ EWS have to pay ₹ 1,180 (inclusive of GST) and other category candidates are exempted from payment of fee.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC (NCL) / EWS
|
₹ 1,000 + GST= ₹ 1,180
|
SC / ST / PwBD / Ex-Servicemen
|
Exempted
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation