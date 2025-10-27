BEL Probationary Engineer Apply Online 2025 Begins for 340 Posts - Check Eligibility and More Details Here

BEL Probationary Engineer 2025 Apply Online: BEL has invited applications from the eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Probationary Engineers in various disciplines viz. Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical. A total of 340 vacancies have been announced across these disciplines. The application window has opened from 24 October onwards and the last date to apply is 14 November 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website of BEL at www.bel-india.in. The candidates in their own interest are advised to apply & submit application promptly and not to wait till the last date/time for applying online

BEL Probationary Engineer 2025 Overview

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navaratna PSU and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company with a portfolio of over 350 different products in the areas of Military Communication, Radars, Naval Systems, C4I Systems, Weapon Systems, Homeland Security, Strategic Communication and Unmanned Systems, Electronic Warfare, Tank Electronics and Electro Optics. BEL has started the recruitment drive for 340 Probationary Engineer posts. The details are mentioned below: