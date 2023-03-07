JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

BEL Recruitment 2023 For 110 Project Engineer Posts@bel-india.in: Salary Rs. 45,000, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online applications for the 110 Project Engineer Postson its official website. Check  BEL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company  has notified for 110 Project Engineer 1 Posts. Selections for these positions will be held through walk-in at 3 at the locations Jammu, Ranchi and Guwahati.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 17 March 2022. 

Notification Details BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job : 
Advt No.383/PE-I/HR/SW/2023 

Important Date BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:17 March 2022

Vacancy Details BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Project Engineer 1
No. of Posts Job Posting Location
52-Vishakapatnam 
58 New Delhi/ Ghaziabad/ Bangalore

Eligibility Criteria BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc ( Engg. 4 years) Electronics/Telecommunication/Electro
nics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electrical and
Electronics/ Electrical/Communication/Mechanical/ Computer Science/Computer Science & Engineering/Computer Science Engineering / Information Science/Information Technology

How To Download: BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

  1. Visit the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)-https://bel-india.in.
  2. Go to the Recruitment/Advertisement  Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Walk in Selection for 110 Posts of Project Engineer for Software SBU, Bangalore' available on the home page.
  4. Now you will get the PDF of the BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.
  5. Download BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification  and save the same for your future reference.

BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF
 
How To Apply BEL Project Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Candidates are required to register online through Google form-
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeUL_eU0UQMgM7dWftDVUxJVgLoWgDXaAGslaRq_XzZDACDXQ/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0. Online registrations will be done on or before 17.03.2023.

