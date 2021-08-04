BEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts, 511 Vacancies Notified

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 August 2021. Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.

What is the selection criteria for BEL Recruitment 2021?

The selection will be based on merit.

What is the qualification required for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2021

B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute/University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.

What is the last date for application submission for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2021

How many vacancies will be recruited through BEL Engineer Recruitment 2021?

A total of 511 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex.