Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts, 511 Vacancies Notified

BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification released for trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 4, 2021 11:51 IST
BEL Recruitment 2021
BEL Recruitment 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 August 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 August 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Trainee Engineer - 308 Posts
  • Project Engineer - 203 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute/University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Trainee Engineer - 1 - 1st Year - Rs. 25,000/-, 2nd Year - Rs. 28,000/-, 3rd Year - Rs. 31,000/-
  • Project Engineer-I - 1st Year - Rs. 35,000/- 2nd Year - Rs. 40,000/- 3 rd Year - Rs. 45,000/- 4 th Year - Rs. 50,000/-

BEL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection will be based on merit. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interviews based on the BE/B.Tech. Degree and experience. Out of which, 75% marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE / B. Tech; 10% marks will be allotted for relevant work experience.

Download BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 August 2021. Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • Project Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.500/-
  • Trainee Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of  Rs.200/-

FAQ

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 August 2021. Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.

What is the selection criteria for BEL Recruitment 2021?

The selection will be based on merit.

What is the qualification required for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2021

B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute/University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.

What is the last date for application submission for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through BEL Engineer Recruitment 2021?

A total of 511 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationBEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts, 511 Vacancies Notified
Notification DateAug 4, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 15, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Bharat Electronics Limited
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

3 + 6 =
Post

Comments

  • Nayan Deep Ekka1 hour ago
    Bhai itni sari Vacancies BEL se Aur NCL se bhi nikali hai https://www.educationroofs.com/2021/08/ncl-recruitment-2021-declared-by.html