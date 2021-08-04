BEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer Posts, 511 Vacancies Notified

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer for EVM production for Export Manufacturing, SC & US, Military Radars and Military Communication SBUs of Bengaluru Complex. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 August 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 August 2021
BEL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Trainee Engineer - 308 Posts
- Project Engineer - 203 Posts
BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: B.E / B. Tech Engineering course from a reputed Institute/University in the Engineering disciplines of Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Telecommunication / Communication/ Mechanical/Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.
BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Trainee Engineer - 1 - 1st Year - Rs. 25,000/-, 2nd Year - Rs. 28,000/-, 3rd Year - Rs. 31,000/-
- Project Engineer-I - 1st Year - Rs. 35,000/- 2nd Year - Rs. 40,000/- 3 rd Year - Rs. 45,000/- 4 th Year - Rs. 50,000/-
BEL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection will be based on merit. Candidates will be shortlisted for the interviews based on the BE/B.Tech. Degree and experience. Out of which, 75% marks will be allotted for aggregate marks scored in BE / B. Tech; 10% marks will be allotted for relevant work experience.
Download BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 August 2021. Candidates are required to enter all information correctly in the online application form and verify the same before submission, as changes shall not be permitted after submission of the application form.
BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- Project Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.500/-
- Trainee Engineer-I: General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to remit an amount of Rs.200/-