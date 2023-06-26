School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Be Cyberwise
SRM University
Nikharda Punjab
Colleges
GK
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
हिन्दी
CBSE
Web Stories
Home
ARTICLE
Sarkari Naukri
Updated:
Related Categories
Education News
Sarkari Naukri Videos: Latest Sarkari Naukri Video
Sarkari Naukri Alerts
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Stories
How to Join Indian Army after 10th? Eligibility, Salary, Promotion, Physical Standards, Selection Process 2023
SSC CPO SI 2023 Last Date to Apply Online Tomorrow (15th Aug) at ssc.nic.in: Get Direct Application Form Link
Join Indian Air Force after 12th, Graduation & Post Graduation: AFCAT/NCC/UPSC NDA/CDS 2023 Recruitment Exams
Trending:
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2023
SIDBI Grade A Recruitment 2023
Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023
NHM UP Result 2023
SSC MTS Result 2023
Latest Education News
West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2024 Practical Exams From December 1, Check Guidelines Here
just now
India Post Recruitment 2023 Out: इंडिया पोस्ट में निकली 1899 पदों पर भर्ती, जानें आवेदन प्रक्रिया और शैक्षिक योग्यता
just now
Bihar Teacher News 2023: अब हर साल होगी बिहार शिक्षकों की बहाली, यहाँ देखें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
16 mins ago
HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: Haryana Board Class 12 All Stream Exam Schedule
53 mins ago
Maths Formulas For Class 10: All Concepts and Chapters
53 mins ago
10 Super Fun Spot the Difference Puzzles to Test Your Visual Skills!
58 mins ago
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket
59 mins ago
IGNOU December TEE 2023 Hall Ticket Out, Get Admit Card Download Link Here
1 hour ago
CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan, Time Table and Preparation Tips
1 hour ago
Current Affairs Quiz In Hindi: 09 नवम्बर 2023- बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल प्रलय
1 hour ago
SSC MTS Result 2023 Date: Download Havaldar Cut Off Marks, Merit List Here
1 hour ago
SSC JE Expected Cut Off 2023: Paper 1 Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks
1 hour ago
NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Objection Window To Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Challenge Here
1 hour ago
NHM UP Result 2022-23 Released for ANM at upnrhm.gov.in: Staff Nurse Selection List Soon
1 hour ago
Children's Day Essay in English for Students
1 hour ago
UPSC Geology Syllabus for IAS Mains: PDF Download
1 hour ago
CISF Fireman Admit Card 2023 Out: डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के लिए एडमिट कार्ड cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in पर जारी, इस Direct Link से करें डाउनलोड
36 mins ago
उत्तर प्रदेश का सबसे कम पढ़ा-लिखा जिला कौन-सा है, जानें
1 hour ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2024 Practical Exams From December 1, Check Guidelines Here
just now
India Post Recruitment 2023 Out: इंडिया पोस्ट में निकली 1899 पदों पर भर्ती, जानें आवेदन प्रक्रिया और शैक्षिक योग्यता
just now
Bihar Teacher News 2023: अब हर साल होगी बिहार शिक्षकों की बहाली, यहाँ देखें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
16 mins ago
HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: Haryana Board Class 12 All Stream Exam Schedule
53 mins ago
Maths Formulas For Class 10: All Concepts and Chapters
53 mins ago
10 Super Fun Spot the Difference Puzzles to Test Your Visual Skills!
58 mins ago
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket
59 mins ago
IGNOU December TEE 2023 Hall Ticket Out, Get Admit Card Download Link Here
1 hour ago
CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Plan, Time Table and Preparation Tips
1 hour ago
Current Affairs Quiz In Hindi: 09 नवम्बर 2023- बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल प्रलय
1 hour ago
SSC MTS Result 2023 Date: Download Havaldar Cut Off Marks, Merit List Here
1 hour ago
SSC JE Expected Cut Off 2023: Paper 1 Category-wise Minimum Qualifying Marks
1 hour ago
NTA PhD Answer Key 2023 Objection Window To Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Challenge Here
1 hour ago
NHM UP Result 2022-23 Released for ANM at upnrhm.gov.in: Staff Nurse Selection List Soon
1 hour ago
Children's Day Essay in English for Students
1 hour ago
UPSC Geology Syllabus for IAS Mains: PDF Download
1 hour ago
CISF Fireman Admit Card 2023 Out: डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के लिए एडमिट कार्ड cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in पर जारी, इस Direct Link से करें डाउनलोड
36 mins ago
उत्तर प्रदेश का सबसे कम पढ़ा-लिखा जिला कौन-सा है, जानें
1 hour ago
India Post Recruitment 2023 for 1899 MTS, Postman, Postal/Sorting Assistant and Mail Guard Posts
33 mins ago
WCD Recruitment 2023: Apply for 10,400 Anganwadi Vacancies; Check Eligibility and Application Link Here
37 mins ago
Result Updates
UK Board 12th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board 10th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 1, 2023
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Web Stories
Mock Tests
Trending
Be Cyberwise