BEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online Project/Trainee Engineer Posts@bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online applications for the 38 Project/Trainee Engineer posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has notified for 38 Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts for Ghaziabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 March 2022.

Candidates having B.E/B.Tech (4 year course) Engineering degree or equivalent in concerned trades with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details BEL Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advertisement No. 4926/PE&TE/HR/CRL-GAD/2022-23

Dated: 01.03.2023

Important Date BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

The last date to submit the applications is 15.03.2023

Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Name of Post Number of Post Trainee Engineer – I 12 Project Engineer – I 26





Selection Process BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Selection for these posts will be done through a written test followed by an interview. Candidates should note that 85% Marks will be allotted for the written test and 15% Marks for the interview. Candidates who pass the written test will be shortlisted for interview in the ratio of 1:5 in the order of merit, category and discipline.

Upper Age Limit

Trainee Engineer – I: 28 years.

Project Engineer – I: 32 years.

Check the notification link for details in relaxation.

Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Trainee Engineers – I: B.E/B.Tech (4 years course) or equivalent from recognised

Institute/University/College in the mentioned Engineering disciplines Computer Science.

Project Engineers – I: B.E/B.Tech Engineer (4 years course) or equivalent from recognised Institute/University/College in the mentioned Engineering disciplines –Computer Science



How To Download: BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)-https://bel-india.in. Go to the Recruitment/Advertisement Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment for Central Research Laboratory for the post of Trainee Engineer-I, Project Engineer-I on Temporary Basis.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BEL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts by clicking the link provided against the advertisement on the official website. The last date to submit the applications is 15.03.2023.