BEL Is Hiring For 260 Project/ Trainee Engineer-I Posts: Salary Rs. 55,000, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BEL has invited online application for the 260 Project & Trainee Engineer-I Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited, India’s premier professional Electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has published notification for the 260 posts including Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer. These positions are available under various disciplines including Mechanical, Electronics, Computer Science, Civil, Electrical and others.

Candidates willing to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification should note that the above post are available for Customer location and tentative sites of postings are Jammu & Kashmir and other location across India.

Notification Details BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022

Advt no: 12949/HR/GAD/TEPE-COMMON/2022

Important Date BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022

Last Date for submission of online application for these posts is 14 December 2022.

Vacancy Details BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022

Trainee Engineer – I:

Mechanical-35

Electronics-112

Computer Science-25

Civil - 04

Electrical-04

Project Engineer – I:

Mechanical-26

Electronics-38

Computer Science-05

Civil - 03

Electrical-08

Eligibility Criteria BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Trainee Engineer – I: B.E/B.Tech/B.SC (4 year course) Engineering degree.

You are advised to go through the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria/age limit/salary and other updates for the posts.

How To Download: BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited-https://bel-india.in/ Go to the Career/Advertisement Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF TRAINEE ENGINEER-I AND PROJECT ENIGNEER-I FOR BEL-GHAZIABAD' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For BEL Project Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022 PDF





How To Apply BEL Project / Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by clicking the link provided against the advertisement and click on https://jobapply.in/bel2022NOVGZB on or before 14 December 2022.