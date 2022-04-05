BEL Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Manager, Senior Engineer and Others @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited online application for the 33 Deputy Manager and other post on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) a Navaratna Company and Indian’s premier Professional Electronics Company has notified for total 33 posts including Deputy Manager, Senior Engineer and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 18 April 2022 at bel-india.in.

In a bid to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including B.E/ B.Tech in Electronics/Electrical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/M.Sc (Tech)/M.E/ M.Tech with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

As per the selection process for these posts, applying candidates will be called for Written Test (85 marks) for shortlisted candidates based on screening of the application and the documents submitted by the them.



Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 April 2022

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Deputy Manager -06

Senior Engineer-27

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager : Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering discipline.

Full time B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline. First Class for General/ OBC candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/ Institute or a recognized University.

Senior Engineer-Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical/Computer Science Engineering discipline.

Full time B.E/ B.Tech in relevant discipline. First Class for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved.

Senior Engineer-Optics/Photonics discipline.

Full time M.Sc (Tech)/ M.E/ M.Tech in relevant discipline. First Class for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ ST/ PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates from an AICTE approved College/Institute or a recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format and sent on or before 18 April 2022 to address: Manager (HR), Product Development & Innovation Centre (PDIC), Bharat Electronics Limited, Prof. U R Rao Road, Near Nagaland Circle, Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013, India.