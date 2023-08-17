BEL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Technician, EAT & Others: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BEL Recruitment 2023 : Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited application for the Technician, EAT And Others posts on its official website-bel-india.in. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced the recruitment notification for 63 posts including Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT), Technician C and others posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 5, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Diploma/ITI/Graduate in concerned trades can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. You can check all the details regarding the BEL recruitment drive including eligibility, how to apply, age limit and others here.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date for apply online for these posts is September 5, 2023.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)-16

Technician C-44

Junior Assistant-3

BEL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) -3 years Diploma in engineering from a recognised institution in concerned trades including Computer Science and Civil.

SSLC+ 3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course in the concerned trades including Electronic, Mechanic, Fitter, Electrical and Draughtsman (Mechanical)

B.Com/BBM from a recognised institution. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (as of 1st August 2023)

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)-28 Years

Technician C-28 Years

Junior Assistant-28 Years

BEL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For BEL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.