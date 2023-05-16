BEL Recruitment 2023 For Trainee Engineer Posts @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BEL has invited online applications for the 43 Trainee Engineer Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has notified for 43 Trainee Engineer posts on permanent basis for its “Aviation Hoses manufacturing project. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 20, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE /B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in the disciplines of Electronics / E&C/E&T/Communication/ Telecommunication with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job :

No.383/HR/NS

Important Date BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 20, 2023

Vacancy Details BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Trainee Engineer-I For NS (S&CS)-18

Trainee Engineer-I For NS (R&FCS)-25

Eligibility Criteria BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Trainee Engineer-I For NS (S&CS)-4 years full time BE / B.Tech/B.Sc Engg in

the disciplines of Electronics/ Mechanical/ Information Science /Information

Technology/ Computer Science.

Trainee Engineer-I For NS (R&FCS)-4 years full time BE / B.Tech/B.Sc Engg in the disciplines of Electronics / E&C/E&T/Communication/ Telecommunication,

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by an interview.

Candidates will be called for a written test which will be for 85 marks.

Candidates who will pass the written test will be called for Interview.

The minimum qualifying marks in written test and interview is 35% for General/EWS/OBC and30% for SC/ST/PwBD.

How To Download: BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)-https://bel-india.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ ENGAGEMENT OF TRAINEE ENGINEERS-I FOR NS (S&CS) & NS (R&FCS) SBU' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format provided on the official website by post to -Dy Manager (HR/NS), Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post,Bengaluru - 560 013, so as to reach the latest by May 20, 2023.