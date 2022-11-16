BESCOM Apprentice DV Schedule 2022 (Released): Check List Of Qualified Candidates

BESCOM Apprentice Document Verification Schedule 2022 has been released for the Apprentice Post at-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Download PDF here.

BESCOM Apprentice DV Schedule 2022: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has released the document verification schedule for the Apprentice Post. The document verification for the candidates shortlisted will be held on 21 November 2022. All those candidates applied successfully for the Apprentice posts can check the details BESCOM Apprentice DV Schedule 2022/List of qualified candidates on the official website-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

However you can download directly the BESCOM Apprentice DV Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

Link To Download: BESCOM Apprentice DV Schedule 2022





As per the short notice release, candidates have been shortlisted for the Graduate/Diploma Apprentice based on the percentage of marks provided by the candidates during the online enrolment for the same.

Candidates shortlisted for the Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts will have to appear for the document verification round as per the schedule with the documents in original and zerox as mentioned in the notification.

Organization has already sent the Call letter for the document verification round to the candidates to the registered email.

Candidates applied for the Graduate/Diploma Apprentice post can download the BESCOM Apprentice DV Schedule 2022/List of Shortlisted candidates on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BESCOM Apprentice DV Schedule 2022