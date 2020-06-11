Top 5 Marketing Analytics Courses – All about Online Courses, Platforms, Course Fee, Course Duration

Marketing Analytics is one of the booming fields that is serving the contemporary business grow at a faster pace. Be it customer analysis, pricing policies, promotional techniques, the effectiveness and the ROI can be gauged with the apt tools suggested in marketing analytics. You can also say that marketing analytics portrays the customer insights and trends. With entrepreneurship taking leaps and bounds in the developing economies, understanding of marketing analytics becomes all the more important for the growth of the budding firms and its stakeholders.

In this article you will find out top 5 marketing analytics courses that will you take your established or budding venture to new heights. Read about the courses, their description, platform at which they are available, paid or free mode, and other relevant details.

Top 5 Marketing Analytics Courses

1. Marketing Analytics: Pricing Strategies and Price Analytics

This course is available at Udemy and aims to impart know how of practical concepts related to revenue/profit optimized price point in case of Bundlings, Quantity discounts,Two-Part Tariff, Price Skimming and Revenue Management). Enrol for this course to become proficient in using powerful tools such as excel solver, excel goal seek and trendlines. It will help you solve price optimization problems to acheive maximum revenue/profit.

Duration – 5.5 hours

Available at - Udemy

Offered by – Start-Tech Academy

Course Fee – Paid

2. Brand Management: Aligning Business, Brand and Behavior

Brand Management is another extension of Marketing Analytics that aims to educate you about the visual identity of business (e.g., logo) and image (customers' brand associations) to build an experience for the customers. This course should be pursued by those in search of delivering business strategy to the customers via internal brand-led behaviour and culture change.

Duration – 21 hours

Available at - Coursera

Offered by - London Business School

Course Fee – Enroll for Free

3. Marketing Analytics: Data Tools and Techniques

One of the popular courses among the marketing analytics learners, it will enable you understand how to measure, manage and analyze customer data to make effective marketing decisions. After this course, you will be able to use real-world applications from various industries, understand the tools and strategies used to make data-driven decisions. Here data means anything that ranges from in-store and online customer transactions, customer surveys as well as prices and advertising. Learn the art of assessing critical managerial problems, develop relevant hypotheses, analyze data that will inturn help you draw inferences to create convincing narratives to yeild actionable results.

Duration – 3-4 Hours per week

Available at - edX

Offered by – University of Pennsylvania

Course Fee - Paid

4. Google Analytics for Marketing - Boost Sales & Lower Costs

Another top course from Google to boost skills in the domain of marketing analytics is here. It will enable the novice learners to analyze key metrics in Google Analytics to boost sales and lower costs. You will surely become savvy in visualizing data after the completion of this course. All you need is a Google Analytics Account, a computer with Internet access, basic understanding of Google Analytics Helps.

Duration – 2 Hours

Available at - Udemy

Course Fee - Paid

5. Marketing Analytics for Retail Business Management

For professionals engaged in Retail business, this is a dedicated course for the Retail analytics that makes use of MS Excel to cover Forecasting, Market Basket, RFM, Customer Valuation & Price Bundling. Enroll for this course to escalate your retail business growth and understand the future trend which will be based on the facts and numbers. Be it any decision pertaining to production schedules, inventory management, promotional mail optimization, store layouting, estimating roght bundle price, customer valuation, Retail analytics will help you solve all the problems to assess and enhance company’s profitability as well as your business profitability.

Duration – 11 Hours on-demand video

Available at - Udemy

Offered by – Start-Tech Academy

Course Fee - Paid

