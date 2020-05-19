During the worldwide lockdown due to COVID 19 pandemic, many important activities have come to a halt. However, when we look at the brighter side, all of us have more time for adding to our knowledge and insights. With the same aim in 1he foreground, to keep contributing to learning and motivation,Swami Keshvanand Institute of Technology, Management & Gramothan, Jaipur,conducted a five day webinar series on the topic ”Beyond the Boundaries: Reinventing Horizons” from 16th-20th May 2020. The objective of the series was to showcase deliberations and discussions from eminent speakers across the world. The guest panelists for the first day were Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE and Prof. IK Bhatt, Vice chancellor, Manav Rachana University & Former director MNIT,Jaipur in conversation with Prof. Puneet Sharma, Anchor, DD National. The topic for discussion was Education 4.0. The distinguished speakers spoke volumes about the futuristic trends in the arena of education post-lockdown, the strategies and modalities to incorporate the methodologies of technology in the process of education. The event initiated with a welcome address by the principal Prof. Ramesh Pachar and concluded on a thanks-giving note by the director Mr. Jaipal Meel.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by SKIT University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.