BFUHS Recruitment 2020: Notification for 2484 Paramedical Expected Soon @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Recruitment 2020: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is expected to release the notification for Paramedical Staff. A total of 2484 vacancies will be filled for the post of ECG Technician, Medical Officer (Dental), Ward Attendant, Pharmacist, Medical Laboratory Technician, Multipurpose Health Worker (Male), Multipurpose Health Worker (Female), Radiographer & Operation Theater Assistant.

As per the reports, online applications will be invited from 10 August 2020 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates would be able to apply for ,BFHUS Recruitment Paramedical Recruitment, through official website www.bfuhs.ac.in on or before 31 August 2020.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on official website for BFUHS Recruitment Notification for latest updates.

Important Dates

Starting Date to apply online - 10 Augustb2020

Last Date to Apply Online - 31 August 2020

BFUHS Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2484

ECG Technician - 14 Posts

Medical Officer (Dental) - 35 Posts

Ward Attendant - 800 Posts

Pharmacist - 482 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician - 98 Posts

Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) - 200 Posts

Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) - 600 Posts

Radiographer - 139 Posts

Operation Theater Assistant - 116 Posts

BFHUS Official Website

How to apply for BFUHS Paramedical Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 10 August to 31 August 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.