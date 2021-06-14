BFUHS NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 320 CHO Posts, Apply Online bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot (BFUHSA) has published a notification for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) for National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab). Eligible candidates can apply for NHM Punjab CHO Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 June 2021 through official website bfuhs.ac.in or nhm.punjab.gov.in.
Candidates seeking to apply for the course should possess B.Sc in Nursing OR from a recognized Institute/University. They should be registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. Alternatively, BAMS from recognized University or Statutory State Board and Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda.
NHM Punjab CHO Notification Download
NHM Punjab CHO Online Application
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application – 25 June 2021
- NHM Punjab CHO Exam Date – 04 July 2021
NHM Punjab Vacancy Details
Community Health Officer – 320 Posts
NHM Punjab CHO Salary:
Rs. 20000/- + incentive upto Rs.15000/- (incentive based on performance) per month
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Punjab CHO
Educational Qualification:
- B.Sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing with integrated Bridge Programme of Certificate in Community Health course in curriculum from a recognized Institute/University. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. or
- B.Sc in Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized Institute/University with 6 months course of Certificate in Community Health from a recognized Institute/University. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. Or
- Ayurevedic Practitioner (BAMS) from recognized University or Statutory State Board and Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda with 6 months course of Certificate in Community Health from a recognized Institute/University. ·
- Candidates should have passed subject of Punjabi upto Matric standard
NHM Punjab CHO Age Limit:
18 to 37 Years
Selection Process for NHM Punjab CHO
Written test of 100 Marks shall be held and based upon the marks obtained in the test, merit list shall be prepared. Selection shall be made purely on the basis of written test only
How to Apply for NHM Punjab CHO Recruitment 2021 ?
The eligible candidates can apply online BFUHS Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 June 2021.
NHM Punjab CHO Exam Fee:
General & others categories: - Rs. 1000+18% GST - Rs. 1180/-
SC :- Rs. 500+18% GST - Rs. 590/-