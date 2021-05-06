BFUHS Recruitment 2021 for 139 Technician and Therapist Posts, Apply Online @bfuhs.ac.in
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is hiring for 139 Radiographer, Anesthesia Technician, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Cardiac Technician and Other Posts on bfuhs.ac.in.
BFHUS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Radiographer, Anesthesia Technician, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Cardiac Technician, CSSD Technician, MGPS Technician, Physio Therapist, Speech Therapist, Audiometric Technician & Radiotherapy Technician on its website i.e. bfuhs.ac.in.
.Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from 08 May 2021 on official website www.bfuhs.ac.in. The last date of application is 22 May 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 08 May 2021
- Last Date to Apply Online - 22 May 2021
BFUHS Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 139
- Radiographer - 29
- Anesthesia Technician - 10
- ECG Technician - 11
- Dialysis Technician - 20
- Cardiac Technician - 10
- CSSD Technician - 10
- MGPS Technician - 14
- Physio Therapist - 10
- Speech Therapist - 04
- Audiometric Technician - 03
- Radiotherapy Technician - 18
Eligibility Criteria for BFHUS Technician and Therapist Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Radiographer - 10+2 in Science and B.Sc in Radiography
- Technician - 10+2 in Science and B.Sc/Diploma
- Physio Therapist and Speech Therapist - 10+2 in Science and Bachelor’s Degree
How to apply for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 through the online mode on official website from 08 May to 22 May 2021.
