BFUHS Recruitment 2021 for 139 Technician and Therapist Posts, Apply Online @bfuhs.ac.in

BFHUS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Radiographer, Anesthesia Technician, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Cardiac Technician, CSSD Technician, MGPS Technician, Physio Therapist, Speech Therapist, Audiometric Technician & Radiotherapy Technician on its website i.e. bfuhs.ac.in.

.Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from 08 May 2021 on official website www.bfuhs.ac.in. The last date of application is 22 May 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 May 2021 Last Date to Apply Online - 22 May 2021

BFUHS Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 139

Radiographer - 29 Anesthesia Technician - 10 ECG Technician - 11 Dialysis Technician - 20 Cardiac Technician - 10 CSSD Technician - 10 MGPS Technician - 14 Physio Therapist - 10 Speech Therapist - 04 Audiometric Technician - 03 Radiotherapy Technician - 18

Eligibility Criteria for BFHUS Technician and Therapist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Radiographer - 10+2 in Science and B.Sc in Radiography Technician - 10+2 in Science and B.Sc/Diploma Physio Therapist and Speech Therapist - 10+2 in Science and Bachelor’s Degree

How to apply for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 through the online mode on official website from 08 May to 22 May 2021.

BFUSH Notification Download

Online Application Link