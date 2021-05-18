BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 Update: Exam on 23 May, Download Notice @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released a important notice regarding the written exam and admit card for the post of Staff Nurse, against 503 vacancies on official website bfuhs.ac.in. As per the notice, BFUSH Staff Nurse Exam will be held on 23 May 2021 (Sunday). Candidates can download BFUSH Staff Nurse Admit Card -cum-Roll no slip from the university website on receipt of SMS through their registered mobile number. The details of venue of examination shall be mentioned on admit card.

BFUHS Staff Nurse Login

Candidates should follow below guidelines provided by the university for the exam:

Wearing of Masks by all candidates is mandatory during the examination. Social Distancing as per the guidelines of Govt of India/Govt of Punjab must be maintained. Candidates shall have to undergo Thermal Screening before appearance in the test. Candidates are allowed to carry own Drinking Water during the examination. Candidates are allowed to bring own black ball pen to appear for examination. Candidates having any symptom of COVID-19 or undergoing Quarantine/Isolation period shall intimate to the University alongwith positive RT-PCR/RAPID at email admissionbfuhs@gmail.com . No candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination premises without admit card-cum-Roll no. Candidates shall take all preventive/precautionary measures as advised by Government from time to time. Keeping in view the rapid increase in positive COVID cases, all the aspirants appearing for written recruitment test shall mandatory produce RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) report at the examination centre failing which he/she shall not be allowed to appear for examination

BFUHS had invited applications for filling 473 posts of Staff Nurse under DRME, Punjab and 30 posts of Staff Nurse under its university from 01 May to 15 May 2021.

BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam Notice