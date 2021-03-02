JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification: 281 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @bhelhwr.co.in

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) has released a notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice vacancies for April 2021 Batch. Check the application process, educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 2, 2021 18:52 IST
BHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) has released a notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice vacancies for the April 2021 Batch. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 March 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of online application: 01 March 2021
  • Last Date to Apply Online: 07 March 2021
  • Last Date for Submission of Printout of Application with Documents: 15 March 2021
  • Date for Declaration of Final Result: 05 April 2021
  • Date for Joining: 10 to 16 April 2021

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Vacancy Details

  • Fitter -101 Posts
  • Turner -28 Posts
  • Machinist - 66 Posts
  • Welder - 31 Posts
  • Electrician - 39 Posts
  • Draftsmen (Mech.) - 03 Posts
  • Electronics - 02 Posts
  • Motor Mech. Vehicle - 01Post
  • Carpenter - 01 Post
  • Foundry Man- 09 Posts

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding high school certificate and NCVT certificate from a recognized institution. The candidates can check all details in the provided link given below.

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download BHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification PDF

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for BHEL 2021 Apprentice 
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Job Summary
NotificationBHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification: 281 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @bhelhwr.co.in
Notification DateMar 2, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMar 7, 2021
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization BHEL
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area
