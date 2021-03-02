BHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification: 281 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @bhelhwr.co.in

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) has released a notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice vacancies for the April 2021 Batch. All Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: 01 March 2021

Last Date to Apply Online: 07 March 2021

Last Date for Submission of Printout of Application with Documents: 15 March 2021

Date for Declaration of Final Result: 05 April 2021

Date for Joining: 10 to 16 April 2021

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Vacancy Details

Fitter -101 Posts

Turner -28 Posts

Machinist - 66 Posts

Welder - 31 Posts

Electrician - 39 Posts

Draftsmen (Mech.) - 03 Posts

Electronics - 02 Posts

Motor Mech. Vehicle - 01Post

Carpenter - 01 Post

Foundry Man- 09 Posts

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding high school certificate and NCVT certificate from a recognized institution. The candidates can check all details in the provided link given below.

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download BHEL 2021 Apprentice Notification PDF

BHEL 2021 Apprentice Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for BHEL 2021 Apprentice

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 March 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

