MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2021 Online Application Re-Invited for 7000 Vidyut and Upkendera Sahayak Posts, Apply Online @mahadiscom.in, Download MSEDCL Notification PDF Here

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2019 Notification: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM) has reactivated the online application process for recruitment to the post of Vidyut and Upkendera Sahayak. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2021. This is the huge opportunity for the candidates who have earlier missed the opportunity to apply for the aforesaid posts.

The link for MSEDCL Mahadiscom Vidyut and Upkendera Sahayak Recruitment 2021 Online Application Reopened on 18 February 2021. Candidates can directly to the posts by scrolling down. The link to the online application is given below. Earlier, the online applications were invited between 13 July to 26 July 2019.

A total of 7000 Vacancies have been notified Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for Vidyut and Upkendera Sahayak out of which 5000 vacancies are for Vidyut Sahayak and 2000 are for Upkendera Sahayak Posts. All interested candidates are advised to check all details regarding MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2019 Notification before applying to any post.

Important Date

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 23 March 2021

Online Fee Payment: 18 February 2021 to 20 March 2021

MAHADISCOM Upkendra/Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Upkendra Sahayak - 2000 Posts

Vidyut Sahayak – 5000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MAHADISCOM Upkendra/Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2021

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should have passed 12th and National Trade Training Certificate for Business Stories or centre of excellence or two years diploma certificate.

Age Limit – 18 to 27 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

Best of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Top 5 Gadgets of 2019 you must have

How to apply for MAHADISCOM Upkendra/Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 23 March 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.