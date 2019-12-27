Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020: Apply Online for Anganwadi Sevika and Sahaika Posts

Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Bihar has invited applications for the recruitment of Aanganwadi Sevika/ Sahayika in the state. The Online Submission of Application has been commenced and you have chance to apply for the Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020 with the official website of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS)-http://fts.bih.nic.in/.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020 or before 06 January 2020. The link for Online Submission of Application is given below and you can apply for these posts.



Candidates should note that the merit list for the qualified candidates will be published on the 13 January 2020 on the official website of concerned offices. According to the reports, candidates can raise their objections if any, from 14 January 2020 to 20 January 2020. It has been said that the counseling for the candidates will be done from 21 January to 31 January 2020.

Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020 is a golden opportunity for those who waiting for the Aanganwadi Sevika/ Sahayika posts under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Bihar. Government has once again started to recruit for the Aanganwadi Sevika/ Sahayika which is fourth round.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts for which application process is going on. Candidates are advised to follow the guidelines given in the notification link.

Candidates willing to apply for Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020 should note that they will have to attach their original documents with their application. You should check the details notification link for the essential documents to be attached with the application form.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their application for their future reference. If they have any trouble during submission of online application, they can visit the help desk number given on the notification.

Bihar Anganwadi Vacancy 2020: Apply Online for Anganwadi Sevika and Sahaika Posts