Bihar Board 10 12 Exams 2023: BSEB Extends Registration Deadline for Matric, Inter Annual Exam Till 8 Oct

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB has extended the deadline to register for Bihar Board classes 10th and 12th annual exam 2023. The BSEB Class 10th Matric and 12th intermediate exams 2023 registration form is available at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in till 8th Oct. Check updates here

Bihar Board Exams 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date of registration for Bihar Board classes 10th (Matriculation) and 12th (Intermediate) till 8th October 2022. The Bihar Board Matriculation and Intermediate annual exam registration form is available in online mode from the official website - inter23.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Also, only the head of the educational institutions/schools can fill up the Bihar Board class 10th 12th registration form for annual exams. Apart from this, the board has informed that the students whose registration fee is pending can also pay the fees till the extended deadline i.e 8th October 2022.

Bihar Board Exams 2023 Class 12th Registration Extension Tweet

Bihar Board Exams 2023 Class 10th Registration Extension Tweet

Bihar Board Exam 2023 Registration

As per the updates, only school heads can login to the official website of the respective and download the BSEB exam form. Further, the school authorities can also download the Bihar Board Class 10th 12th exam form and distribute it among students to fill it up. Also, the students must have two copies of the BSEB registration form, one copy has to be submitted to the school and the other copy will remain with them duly signed by the school head.

Editing of Details in Bihar Board Exam 2023 Registration Form

Along with the extension of the BSEB registration deadline, the authorities also have provided the facility to make corrections in it. If any students find any error in the Bihar Board registration form, then they can contact the head of the educational institutions for rectification till 8th October 2022.

In the Bihar Board registration form 2022, students can make corrections in the following details - name, parent's name, date of birth, caste, religion, photograph, nationality, gender, subject, and medium of examination (Hindi or English).

BSEB To Issue Unique ID To 30 Lakh Students Along with Registration Cards

As per the recent reports, the BSEB Unique ID number will be allotted to the students from next year. This unique ID number will be of 13 digits that will be released along with the registration form number. During the Bihar Board class 10th and 12th exams, students will have to use their unique ID along with the registration form number.