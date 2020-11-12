Bihar BSSC Skill Test 2020 for Stenographer Posts Postponed @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

Bihar BSSC Skill Test 2020 Postponed: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has postponed/cancelled the skill test for the posts of Stenographer on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Stenographer exam can check the notice regarding the postponement of test which is available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), Commission has cancelled the Skill Test exam for Stenographer Posts scheduled in first session on 11 November 2020. Commission has also postponed the Skill Test of both session to be held 12 and 13 November 2020. Commission will release the fresh date soon on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Skill test for the Stenographer Posts against Adv. No.20010116 can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Bihar BSSC Skill Test 2020 for Stenographer Posts Postponed





How to Download: BSSC Skill Test 2020 for Stenographer Posts Postponement Notice

Visit the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) i.e- bssc.bih.nic.in.

Visit to the Notice Board Section available on the home page.

Click on the link "Important Notice regarding Adv. No.20010116(Stenographer" displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen displaying the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Earlier Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Stenographer against Adv. No.20010116 on its official website.