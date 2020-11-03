Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020 Out @bssc.bih.nic.in, 1605 Qualified, Check Skill Test Schedule & Details Here

Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released Steno Result 2020 at its website. All such candidates who appeared in the BSSC Steno Exam 2020 can download the list of selected candidates through the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020, a total of 1605 candidates have been shortlisted for Skill Test which is scheduled to be held from 11 to 13 November 2020 at various exam centres. The details of the venue will shortly be uploaded at the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

The result for the same has been uploaded at bssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020 followed by steps given below.

How and Where to Download Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in. Click on Notice Board Section. Then, click on Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020

Official Website

Instructions to Appear in BSSC Bihar Steno Skill Test 2020

In view of coronavirus pandemic, all candidates are instructed to wear Face Shield/Face Mask, carry their water bottle, hand sanitizer etc on the day of the exam. Candidates will have to follow all protocols of COVID-19 during the exam. Candidates will have to bring their original photo identity cards, adhar cards and others on the day of the exam.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 326 vacancies of Stenographer. out of which, 140 Vacancies are reserved for General Category, 43 are for OBC, 9 are for OBC Female, 70 are for EBC, 60 for SC and 4 are for ST. Candidates can download Bihar BSSC Steno Result 2020 by clicking on the provided link.

