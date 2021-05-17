Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 for 1430 Junior Resident Posts, Apply Online @state.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar Health Department has released a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Resident (JR) on its website - state.bihar.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Bihar Junior Resident Recruitment 2021 on or before 24 May 2021 through online mode by visiting the ‘Recruitment’ section on official website.

A total of 1430 vacancies are available. Candidates can check more details on Bihar Health Department Recruitment such as salary, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process in the notification given below:

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 01/2021

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 17 May 2021 Last Date of Application - 24 May 2021

Bihar Health Vacancy Details

Junior Resident - 1430 Posts

Bihar Health Jr Resident Salary:

Rs. 65,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Health Jr Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

MBBS/ Equivalent from Indian Medical Council

Bihar Health Jr Resident Age Limit:

UR Male - 37 Years UR Female - 40 Years OBC and BC (Male and Female) - 40 Years SC and ST (Male and Female) - 42 Years

How to Apply for Bihar Health Jr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the ‘Recruitment’ section on official website - state.bihar.gov.in. Candidates should take a print out of the online application form in order to produce at the time of counselling.

Bihar Health Jr Resident Notification Download

Bihar Health Jr Resident Notification Online Application Link