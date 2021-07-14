Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bihar Police Admit Card 2021 Released for ASI Steno Typing Test @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Download Here

Bihar Police ASI Steno Typing Test Admit Card 2021 Released at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check Bihar Police Admit Card Download Link Here. 

Created On: Jul 14, 2021 11:19 IST
Bihar Police Typing Admit Card 2021:  Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released admit card of typing test for the post of steno assistant sub-inspector. All those who are eligible to appear in the typing test against the Advt No. 01/2020 can download Bihar Police ASI Steno Typing Test Admit Card 2021 through the official website of BPSSC.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates can download Bihar Police ASI Steno Typing Test Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below or clicking on the provided link. Candidates can check the exact date and time for the exam on their admit card and check their exam centre one day before the exam.

How and Where to Download Bihar Police ASI Steno Typing Test Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit  the official website of BPSSC.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on ‘Download Admit Card of Typing Test for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in Bihar Police’ flashing on the homepage.
  3. It will take you to a login page.
  4. Enter your registration id/mobile number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button.
  5. The Bihar Police ASI Steno Typing Test Admit Card 2021will be displayed.
  6. Candidates can download Bihar Police ASI Steno Typing Test Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

All candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card and bring it on the day of the exam along with a valid id. Candidates are also advised to follow covid-19 guidelines during exams. Candidates can directly download Bihar Police ASI Steno Typing Test Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the provided link given below.

This drive is being done to recruit 133 vacancies of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in Bihar Police (Advt. No. 01/2020). The written test for the same was held on 16 October 2020.

Direct Link to Download Bihar Police Typing Admit Card 2021

 

