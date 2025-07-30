RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT
Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis (30th July): Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam, conducted by CSBC, is in its fifth day today, July 30. The paper consists of 100 questions from six sections, including English, Hindi, General Awareness, and Current Affairs. This article provides exam analysis, difficulty level, good attempts, important topics, timings, and detailed guidelines on what to carry and avoid at the exam centre.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 30, 2025, 12:32 IST
Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Bihar Police Constable 2025 July 30 exam held in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM.
  • Paper includes 100 questions from six key sections, including English and General Awareness.
  • CSBC issues guidelines on essential items to carry and prohibited objects at exam centres.

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis: The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam is currently on its fifth day (July 30). The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is conducting the exam in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM across various centers in Bihar. This recruitment drive is being held in six phases to fill 19,838 vacancies. The final exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025.

The question paper includes a total of 100 questions divided into six sections, covering English, Hindi, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and two optional subjects. Check here Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis on difficulty level, good attempts, topics asked, important questions, and answers.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Jul 30, 2025, 12:32 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Release Date

    The Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 will be released by the conducting authority after the completion of all exam shifts. Candidates can download the official answer key to check correct responses and estimate their scores before the results are declared.

  • Jul 30, 2025, 12:07 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Has Started

    The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam has started. The detailed exam analysis, including difficulty level, good attempts, memory-based questions, and answers will be provided here.

     

  • Jul 30, 2025, 11:50 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Question Paper

    Candidates can check memory-based questions from Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam. This will help them analyze their performance and also assist other aspirants in preparing better for the upcoming exam shifts.

  • Jul 30, 2025, 11:04 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Day 5 Exam Timing

    The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam will begin today at 12 PM. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted exam centers on time, as punctuality is mandatory for entry and verification before the exam starts.

  • Jul 30, 2025, 10:53 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

    It is important to understand the Bihar Police Constable exam pattern. The Bihar Police Constable Exam includes 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying a total of 100 marks. The paper is divided into different section. It covers core subjects and optional topics.

    Subjects

    Total Questions

    Total Marks

    English

    50

    50

    Hindi, General Awareness, Current Affairs, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Polity, Geography, Mathematics, Economics (Choose any two as optional subjects)

    50 (25+25)

    50

     

  • Jul 30, 2025, 10:49 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Reporting Time

    The reporting time for the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam is 9:30 AM. The exam will begin at 12 PM and continue until 2 PM. Candidates have  reached the exam center on time to complete verification and other formalities before the paper starts.

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Timings

Candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam on July 30 can check the official exam schedule below:

Exam Date

Reporting Time

Exam Duration

July 30, 2025

9:30 AM

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

What to Carry for Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam?

Candidates must bring the following essentials to avoid disqualification at the entry gate:

  • A printed copy of the Bihar Police Admit Card with clear details like photograph, signature, roll number, exam centre, and father’s name.

  • Valid Photo ID Proof such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN card, or Driving Licence (any one).

  • Two Passport-Size photos that must match the one uploaded during registration.

  • Black or Blue Ballpoint Pen for marking answers on the OMR sheet.

Items Prohibited at Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has banned the following items inside the exam centre:

  • Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, and other electronic gadgets.

  • Books, notes, wallets, bags, or any extra personal belongings.

  • Clothing with metallic designs or accessories that could delay security checks.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

