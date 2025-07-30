Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis (30th July): Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis: The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam is currently on its fifth day (July 30). The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is conducting the exam in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM across various centers in Bihar. This recruitment drive is being held in six phases to fill 19,838 vacancies. The final exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025.

The question paper includes a total of 100 questions divided into six sections, covering English, Hindi, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and two optional subjects. Check here Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis on difficulty level, good attempts, topics asked, important questions, and answers.

