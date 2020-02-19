Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20 Released @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download CSBC Bihar Constable Admit Card for 11880 Posts

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20 Download: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has uploaded the Admit Card for written test for the post of Constable on its official website. All candidates who have applied for, Bihar Police Constable Recruitment against advertisement number 02/2019, can download their CSBC Constable Admit Card from official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC has also published the centre list of candidates according to roll number. Candidates can check up their exam centre for written exam to be held on 08 March 20202 in 1st and 2nd Sittings through the link.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card Download Link is also available below. The candidates can get their admit through the link using their credentials such as Registration ID or Mobile Number and Date of Birth.

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card Download

Bihar Police Constable Exam Centre List for Morning Shift

Bihar Police Constable Exam Centre List for Evening Shift

Bihar Police Constable Written exam will consists of 100 questions on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The level of the exam will be 10+2. The exam will be of 200 marks and theduration of the test is 2 hours.

Candidates have to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam.

How to Download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card ?

Go to official website of Bihar Police www.csbc.bih.nic.in Click on 'Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for written exam scheduled on 08.03.2020 of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2019) ' A new window will open where you need to enter your credentials Download CSBC Constable Admit Card

Bihar Police Constable exam is being conducted for filling up 11880 posts of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).