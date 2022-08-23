Bihar Police Enforcement Sub-Inspector Admit Card 2019 (Released) at bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link

Bihar Police SSC has released the interview Admit Card for the Enforcement Sub-Inspector post at-bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check download link here.

Bihar Police Enforcement Sub-Inspector Admit Card 2019 Download: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the interview Admit Card for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector on its official website. Candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the Enforcement Sub-Inspector post in Transport Department, Govt. of Bihar can download the Admit Card from the official website of BPSSC- www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the Bihar Police Enforcement Sub-Inspector Admit Card 2019 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Bihar Police Enforcement Sub-Inspector Admit Card 2019





In a bid to download the Enforcement Sub-Inspector Admit Card 2019, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration Number/Mobile Number and Date of Birth to the link given on home page.

BPSSC had conducted the Physical Measurement/Efficiency Test on 13-16 May 2022 for a total of 1493 candidates qualified in mains exam for the Enforcement Sub-Inspector post. Total 1119 candidates were qualified successfully in the PET who are able to appear in the interview round for the same.

Candidates qualified for the interview round can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: Bihar Police Enforcement Sub-Inspector Admit Card 2019