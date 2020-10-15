Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable PET Admit Card 2020 on 15 November @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check CSBC Mobile Constable Physical Dates Here

Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable PET Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card date and date of Physical Test (PET) for the post of Mobile Squad Constable Posts today i.e. on 15 October 2020. As per Bihar Police Constable Notice, Bihar Police Mobile Squad Constable Admit Card will be released on 15 November 2020 and the PET is scheduled from 01 December to 05 December 2020.

All those candidates who have qualified in Bihar Mobile Squad Written Exam 2020 can download the admit card through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.I, once it is released. In case, any candidate fails to download CSBC Bihar Mobile Squad Physical Test Admit Card, he/she may collect a copy of their call letters/admit card from Central Selection Board, Back Hoarding Road (Near Sachiwalaya Halt), Patna-800001 on 27 November and 28 November between 10 AM to 5 PM.

Earlier, CSBC Mobile Squad PET was scheduled to be held on 06 July 2020 which was postponed due to COVID - 19. The admit card for the same was uploaded on 15 June 2020.

Candidates can appear for Bihar Police PET at Sahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna- 800002 on scheduled dates. They should carry their e-admit card along with all the necessary documents at the centre. They should also follow all the precautions and instructions related to COVID - 19 such while appearing for the test. The candidates can check list of documents and instructions through the link below:

How to download CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on ‘Transport Department’ Tab. Click on the link “Download Your e-Admit Card for PET of Mobile Squad Constable”. Enter your Registration ID or Mobile Number and Date of Birth . Download CSBC Bihar PET Admit Card 2020.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had conducted the written exam on 02 February 2020 and the result was announced on 29 May 2020.

A total of 496 vacancies are available for Mobile Squad Constable Posts in Transport Department, against advertisement number 04/2019.

