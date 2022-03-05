Bihar Police SI Date 2022 Announced for Mains and PET (2019& 2020) on bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

Bihar Police SI Date 2022 Announced for Mains and PET on bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check PET (Advt. No. 02/2019 & 02/2020) and Mains Exams (Advt. No. 03/2020) Date Here.

Bihar Police SI Date 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the dates for PET (Advt. No. 02/2019 & 02/2020) and Mains Exams (Advt. No. 03/2020) on its website. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2022 can download the schedule from the official website of BPSSC.i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission has scheduled the mains exam for Sub Inspector and Sergeant against the advertisement number 03/2020 on 24 April 2022 while the Physical Endurance Test Enforcement Sub Inspector Posts is scheduled to be held from 5 to 9 May 2022. Candidates can download Bihar Police SI Exam Date Notice PDF from the official website.

The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The commission had announced BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021 on 10 October 2022 wherein a total of 1493 candidates were selected to appear for the physical eligibility test. out of the total, 100 candidates are male, and 493 are female. BPSSC SI mains examination was conducted offline on 29 August 2021 in two shifts.

On the other hand, BPSSC Bihar Police SI and Sergeant 03/2020 Prelims Exam was conducted on December 26, 2021 wherein 47900 candidates have qualified for the mains.

How to Download Bihar SI Admit Card 2022?