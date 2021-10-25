Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check BPSSC SI Written (03/2020) Schedule & Other Updates

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the written exam date for the posts of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant on its official website-bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check detail here.

Bihar Police SI Exam Dates 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the written exam date for the posts of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant against advertisement number (03/2019). All such candidates who have applied for the Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant posts can check the Bihar Police SI Exam Dates 2021 available on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)-bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Bihar Police SI Exam Dates 2021 on its official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Bihar Police SI Exam Dates 2021





According to the short notification released, Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has decided to conduct the written exam for Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant posts against advertisement number (03/2019) posts on 26 December 2021. Exam will be held in two sittings.

It is noted that Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) had earlier released the Bihar Police SI/Sergeant Notification 2020 for recruitment of 2213 Vacancies of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant.

Candidates who want to get recruited to the SI post in the Bihar Home Police department need to undergo three phases of selection process which are Prelims Exam/Mains Exam and Physical Efficiency Test.

As per the notification released earlier, written exam will be based on Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carries 100 questions for 200 Marks. Duration for the exam will be 2 Hours and questions will be asked on General Knowledge and Current Issues.

All such candidates applied for the Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant posts can download the Bihar Police SI Exam Dates 2021 from the official website.

How to Download Bihar Police SI Exam Dates 2021