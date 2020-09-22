Study at Home
Search

Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Download Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail Call Letter on 23 September at 10 AM

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card of the mains Exam Date for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) Posts. Download Link Here

Sep 22, 2020 20:57 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020
Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020

Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card of the mains Exam Date for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman), today i.e. on 22 September 2020. The candidates, who are qualified in Bihar SI Prelims Exam, can download the Bihar SI Mains Admit Card from the official website of BPSSC i.e.- bpssc.bih.nic.in or directly through the link below. 

Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card Link will be activated on 23 September 2020 at 10 AM. As per the official website, “Mains Written Exam Admit cards will open from 23-09-2020 10AM”. 

Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card Download Link

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 11 October 2020 (Sunday) in two sittings at various exam centers. The candidates should carry their BPSSC SI Admit Card along with ID Proof. They should follow all the instructions and guidelines for COVID - 19 such as wearing of masks, gloves etc.

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Pattern 

The exam will consists of 2 papers:

Subject

No. Of Questions

Marks

Time

Paper - 1 (General Hindi)

100

200

2 hours

Paper - 2 (GK, General Science, Sociology, History, Geography, Maths and Mental Ability)

100

200

2 hours

There will be negative marking of 0.2 mark for each wrong answer.

The candidates who will qualify in the mains will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET).

How to Download Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020 ?

  1. Go to official website of BPSSC - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link “ Download Admit Card of Main examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) given on home page.
  3. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and Captcha
  4. Download Bihar SI Mains Admit Card

Bihar Police had published the recruitment the total 2246 vacancies,against advt no.01/2019. The online applications were accepted till 28 September 2019. Bihar Police SI Prelims 2019 Exam was held on 22 December 2019.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material