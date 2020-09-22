Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Download Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail Call Letter on 23 September at 10 AM

Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card of the mains Exam Date for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman), today i.e. on 22 September 2020. The candidates, who are qualified in Bihar SI Prelims Exam, can download the Bihar SI Mains Admit Card from the official website of BPSSC i.e.- bpssc.bih.nic.in or directly through the link below.

Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card Link will be activated on 23 September 2020 at 10 AM. As per the official website, “Mains Written Exam Admit cards will open from 23-09-2020 10AM”.

Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card Download Link

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 11 October 2020 (Sunday) in two sittings at various exam centers. The candidates should carry their BPSSC SI Admit Card along with ID Proof. They should follow all the instructions and guidelines for COVID - 19 such as wearing of masks, gloves etc.

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Pattern

The exam will consists of 2 papers:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time Paper - 1 (General Hindi) 100 200 2 hours Paper - 2 (GK, General Science, Sociology, History, Geography, Maths and Mental Ability) 100 200 2 hours

There will be negative marking of 0.2 mark for each wrong answer.

The candidates who will qualify in the mains will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET).

How to Download Bihar Police SI Mains Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of BPSSC - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link “ Download Admit Card of Main examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) given on home page. Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Download Bihar SI Mains Admit Card

Bihar Police had published the recruitment the total 2246 vacancies,against advt no.01/2019. The online applications were accepted till 28 September 2019. Bihar Police SI Prelims 2019 Exam was held on 22 December 2019.