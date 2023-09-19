Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 For 1288 Vacancies: Notification Expected In October, Check Details

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: If you are government job aspirants and preparing for police/paramilitary jobs then there is good news for you. Yes, Bihar Government's Home Department has approved the recruitment to the 1288 post of Inspector in Bihar Police in the coming days. According to media reports, the Bihar government is likely to release the detailed recruitment notification for these Police Inspector posts in the month of October, 2023.

Government has decided to provide the 13 seats out of 1288 vacancies to the candidates belonging to Sports Quota in the state.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility And Selection Process

It is expected that Graduation will be fixed as the eligibility criteria for the selection for the Constable posts to be released. However the detailed selection process will be available shortly on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in, it will consist of Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) and others. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website-bpssc.bih.nic.in for all the details including application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Process To Apply For Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below, once it is uploaded on the official website.