BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2020 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Sub Inspector (Daroga) Result Direct Link Here

Bihar Police SI Result 2020: Bihar Police SI Result 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Prelims Result of Sub Inspector Exam 2020 on its official website. If you have appeared in the Bihar SI (Daroga) Exam you can check your result on the official website of BPSSC-bpssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notification released by BPSSC, 34048 Male and 15458 Female Candidates have been qualified in the Bihar Police SI Result 2020. Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared a total of 2246 posts for Police Sub Inspector in the state.

You can check your Bihar Police SI Result 2020 for the posts of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police.

All such candidates who have appeared for the Police Sub Inspector written exam can check their result on the official website of BPSSC.

It is noted that the Prelims Exam for the Sub Inspector posts was conducted on 22 December 2019 in Two Sittings. A total 585829 Candidates were appeared in the Prelims Exam.

Bihar Police had invited applications for recruitment to the 2246 posts of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police against Advt No. – 01/2019.

Out of total 2246 posts for Police Sub Inspector, 215 vacancies are for Sergeant, 125 are for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 vacancies are for Ex-Serviceman candidates for Assistant Superintendent Jail Post.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written test which will be held in two parts – Preliminary and Mains. Those who will qualify the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam.

How to Check Bihar Police SI Result 2020

Visit on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.

Go to the Notice Section on home page.

Click on the link Prelims Result of Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019)

Download your PDF of the result.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) for latest updates regarding the Sub Inspector Posts.

