Bihar STET 2020 Revised Exam Date announced by BSEB: Check Re-Exam Schedule Here; Admit Card on 25 August

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the revised exam date of the Bihar STET 2019-2020 re-exam. As per the new Bihar STET exam schedule, the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) will be held during 9 September - 21 September 2020. The Admit Card for the exam will be released on 25th August 2020. Earlier, the Bihar STET exam was cancelled by the BSEB due to paper leak and cheating during the exam. The board announced to take the re-examination of the candidates who applied for the Bihar STET 2019 exam. Check below the complete exam schedule of the BSTET exam along with the other important details of the exam.

The Bihar STET 2019 exam was held on January 28, 2019 in 300 exam centres of the state. A total of 247241 candidates gave the exam. However, after reported instances of paper leak and cheating, the inquiry committee decided to cancel the exam and take the re-exam of these candidates. The new exam dates have now been revealed by the BSEB. Here is the complete exam schedule of the Bihar STET 2019 exam below.

Bihar STET 2019-2020 Revised Exam Schedule

Day Date First date September 9, 2020 Second date September 10, 2020 Third date September 11, 2020 Fourth date September 14, 2020 Fifth date September 15, 2020 Sixth date September 16, 2020 Seventh date September 17, 2020 Eighth date September 18, 2020 Ninth date September 21, 2020

-The exam will be held continuously for nine days.

-The exam date & time will be mentioned on the Bihar STET Admit Card 2020

-Candidates will have to appear for the exam on the date mentioned on the admit card

-The exam will be conducted in these many days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to maintain social distancing

Bihar STET 2019-2020 Exam to be held Online

For the first time, the BSEB will be conducting the Bihar STET re-exam online in objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. Candidates will be required to mark their answers on computer on the lines of the bank exams.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2020 to release on 25 August

BSEB will release the Bihar STET Admit Card 2020 on the official website @bsebstet2019.in on 25th August 2020. The admit card will contain the exam schedule and instructions.