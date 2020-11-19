Bihar UDHD Recruitment 2020 for 442 Junior Enginer (JE) Posts, Apply Online @state.bihar.gov.in till 7 December

Bihar UDHD Recruitment 2020: The Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD), Government of Bihar has released a short notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) on contract basis. Online applications will be invite on official website i.e. state.bihar.gov.in from 19 November 2020. Interested candidates can apply for Bihar UDHD JE Recruitment 2020 latest by 07 December 2020.

A total of 442 vacancies are available out of which 144 are for Civil Engineers, 44 for Electrical Engineers and 42 for Mechanical Engineer. More details on Bihar JE Recruitment are available below:

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application:19 November 2020

Last date for submission of application: 07 December 2020

UDHD Bihar Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 463 Posts

Civil Engineer - 377 Posts

Electrical Engineer - 44 Posts

Mechanical Engineer - 42 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 27000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering from AICTE approved university or equivalent from State Technical Board or Non-Distance Diploma under Deemed University under UGC Act

Age Limit:

Min. Age Limit - 18 Years

Max. Age Limit for UR Male - 37 Years

Max. Age Limit for UR Female, OBC - 40 Years

Max. Age Limit for SC, ST - 42 Years

How to apply for UDHD Bihar Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online to the on state.bihar.gov.in/urban/ from 19 November to by clicking on ‘Click here to Apply Online’ by following steps:

Registration Login Document Upload Fill Application Form Final Submit

UDHD Bihar Recruitment Notification PDF

UDHD Bihar JE Online Application Link