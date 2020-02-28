BIS Recruitment 2020 for 150 Engineering Graduates through GATE Exam, Apply for BIS Scientifc Assistant @bis.gov.in

BIS Recruitment 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, has invited applications for the recruitment of Engineering Graduates for the post of Scientific Assistant through GATE 2018/ GATE 2019/ GATE 2020 Marks.
Eligible candidates can apply for BIS Scientific Assistant Recruitment through official website www.bis.gov.in on or before from 02 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application – 02 March 2020
- Last Date of Application - 31 March 2020
BIS Vacancy Details
Scientific Assistant – 150 Posts
- Mechanical Engineering - 48
- Metallurgical Engineering - 25
- Civil Engineering - 7
- Electrical Engineering - 19
- Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - 5
- Computer Engineering - 11
- Food Technology - 14
- Chemical Engineering - 16
- Bio-Technology - 1
- Petro-Chemical Engineering - 1
- Bio-medical Engineering - 3
Salary:
Rs. 87,000 per month
Eligibility Criteria for BIS Scientific Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than 60% marks in aggregate (50% for SC/ST candidates).
- Having valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score of 2018/2019/2020. The GATE score must be valid as on 31.03.2020 (closing date of application).
Age Limit:
30 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for BIS Scientific Assistant Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2018/GATE 2019/GATE 2020
How to Apply for BIS Scientific Assistant Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website https://bis.gov.in/ from 02 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.
BIS Recruitment Notification PDF
Application Fee:
- Gen/ OBC – Rs. 100
- SC/ST/ ExServiceman/ Person with benchmark disability/Women Candidates – No Fee