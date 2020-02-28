BIS Recruitment 2020 for 150 Engineering Graduates through GATE Exam, Apply for BIS Scientifc Assistant @bis.gov.in

BIS Recruitment 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, has invited applications for the recruitment of Engineering Graduates for the post of Scientific Assistant through GATE 2018/ GATE 2019/ GATE 2020 Marks.

Eligible candidates can apply for BIS Scientific Assistant Recruitment through official website www.bis.gov.in on or before from 02 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 02 March 2020

Last Date of Application - 31 March 2020

BIS Vacancy Details

Scientific Assistant – 150 Posts

Mechanical Engineering - 48

Metallurgical Engineering - 25

Civil Engineering - 7

Electrical Engineering - 19

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering - 5

Computer Engineering - 11

Food Technology - 14

Chemical Engineering - 16

Bio-Technology - 1

Petro-Chemical Engineering - 1

Bio-medical Engineering - 3

Salary:

Rs. 87,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for BIS Scientific Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than 60% marks in aggregate (50% for SC/ST candidates).

Having valid GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) score of 2018/2019/2020. The GATE score must be valid as on 31.03.2020 (closing date of application).

Age Limit:

30 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for BIS Scientific Assistant Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of GATE 2018/GATE 2019/GATE 2020

How to Apply for BIS Scientific Assistant Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website https://bis.gov.in/ from 02 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.

BIS Recruitment Notification PDF

BIS Online Application Link

Application Fee: