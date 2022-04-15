BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply for 337 JSA, SSA, Steno, Assistant and Other Posts

BIS is hiring 337 Assistant Section Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Technician & other Posts. Check Details Here.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seeks to appoint 337 Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 19 April. The last date for submission of the online application is 09 May 2022 at bis.gov.in.

A total of 337 vacancies are available and are divided into Group A and Group B Posts.

BIS Short Notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 16 April to 22 April 2022. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for BIS Jobs 2022 Latest Updates.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application - 19 April 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 09 May 2022

BIS Vacancy and BIS Salary Details

Total Posts - 337

Post Name Vacancy Salary Administration and Finance Posts Director (Legal) 1 Rs.78800-209200 Group A Posts Assistant Director (Hindi) 1 Rs. 56100-177500 Assistant Director (Admin and Finance) 1 Rs. 56100-177500 Assistant Director (Marketing) 1 Rs. 56100-177500 Group B Posts Personal Assistant 28 Rs. 35400-112400 Assistant Section Officer 47 Rs. 35400-112400 Assistant (Computer Aided Design) 2 Rs. 35400-112400 Technical Assistant (Laboratory) - 47 Posts as follow: Mechanical 19 Rs. 35400-112400 Chemical 18 Rs. 35400-112400 Microbiology 10 Rs. 35400-112400 Group C Posts Stenographer 22 Rs. 25500-81100 Senior Secretariat Assistant 100 Rs. 25500-81100 Junior Secretariat Assistant 61 Rs. 19900-63200 Horticulture Supervisor 1 Rs. 19900-63200 Senior Technician 25 Rs. 25500-81100

BIS Eligibility Criteria 2022

Age Limit:

Director - 56 years

Assistant Director - 35 years

Personal Assistant - 30 years

Assistant Section Officer - 30 years

Assistant (Computer Aided Design) - 30 years

Technical Assistant - 30 years

Stenographer - 27 years

SSA - 27 years

JSA - 27 years

Horticulture Supervisor - 27 years

Sr Technician - 27 years

How to Apply for BIS Recrutiment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online from 19 April 2022 to 09 May 2022 through online mode.

BIS is a statutory body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs), Government of India and is responsible for activities in the field of Standarization, lab testing etc.

BIS Short Notice