BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply for 337 JSA, SSA, Steno, Assistant and Other Posts

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seeks to appoint 337 Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 19 April. The last date for submission of the online application is 09 May 2022 at bis.gov.in.
A total of 337 vacancies are available and are divided into Group A and Group B Posts.
BIS Short Notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 16 April to 22 April 2022. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for BIS Jobs 2022 Latest Updates.
Important Dates
- Starting date of online application - 19 April 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 09 May 2022
BIS Vacancy and BIS Salary Details
Total Posts - 337
|
Post Name
|
Vacancy
|
Salary
|
Administration and Finance Posts
|
Director (Legal)
|
1
|
Rs.78800-209200
|
Group A Posts
|
Assistant Director (Hindi)
|
1
|
Rs. 56100-177500
|
Assistant Director (Admin and Finance)
|
1
|
Rs. 56100-177500
|
Assistant Director (Marketing)
|
1
|
Rs. 56100-177500
|
Group B Posts
|
Personal Assistant
|
28
|
Rs. 35400-112400
|
Assistant Section Officer
|
47
|
Rs. 35400-112400
|
Assistant (Computer Aided Design)
|
2
|
Rs. 35400-112400
|
Technical Assistant (Laboratory) - 47 Posts as follow:
|
Mechanical
|
19
|
Rs. 35400-112400
|
Chemical
|
18
|
Rs. 35400-112400
|
Microbiology
|
10
|
Rs. 35400-112400
|
Group C Posts
|
Stenographer
|
22
|
Rs. 25500-81100
|
Senior Secretariat Assistant
|
100
|
Rs. 25500-81100
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
61
|
Rs. 19900-63200
|
Horticulture Supervisor
|
1
|
Rs. 19900-63200
|
Senior Technician
|
25
|
Rs. 25500-81100
BIS Eligibility Criteria 2022
Age Limit:
- Director - 56 years
- Assistant Director - 35 years
- Personal Assistant - 30 years
- Assistant Section Officer - 30 years
- Assistant (Computer Aided Design) - 30 years
- Technical Assistant - 30 years
- Stenographer - 27 years
- SSA - 27 years
- JSA - 27 years
- Horticulture Supervisor - 27 years
Sr Technician - 27 years
How to Apply for BIS Recrutiment 2022 ?
The candidates can apply online from 19 April 2022 to 09 May 2022 through online mode.
BIS is a statutory body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs), Government of India and is responsible for activities in the field of Standarization, lab testing etc.