BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: Apply for 337 JSA, SSA, Steno, Assistant and Other Posts

BIS is hiring 337 Assistant Section Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Technician & other Posts. Check Details Here.

Created On: Apr 15, 2022 21:00 IST
BIS Recruitment 2022
BIS Recruitment 2022

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seeks to appoint 337 Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, Technical Assistant, Assistant Director and Director. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 19 April. The last date for submission of the online application is 09 May 2022 at bis.gov.in.

A total of 337 vacancies are available and are divided into Group A and Group B Posts.

BIS Short Notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 16 April to 22 April 2022. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for BIS Jobs 2022 Latest Updates.

Important Dates

  • Starting date of online application - 19 April 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 09 May 2022

BIS Vacancy and BIS Salary Details

Total Posts - 337

Post Name

Vacancy

Salary

Administration and Finance Posts

Director (Legal)

1

Rs.78800-209200

Group A Posts

Assistant Director (Hindi)

1

Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Director (Admin and Finance)

1

Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Director (Marketing)

1

Rs. 56100-177500

Group B Posts

Personal Assistant

28

Rs. 35400-112400

Assistant Section Officer

47

Rs. 35400-112400

Assistant (Computer Aided Design)

2

Rs. 35400-112400

Technical Assistant (Laboratory) - 47 Posts as follow:

Mechanical

19

Rs. 35400-112400

Chemical

18

Rs. 35400-112400

Microbiology

10

Rs. 35400-112400

Group C Posts

Stenographer

22

Rs. 25500-81100

Senior Secretariat Assistant

100

Rs. 25500-81100

Junior Secretariat Assistant

61

Rs. 19900-63200

Horticulture Supervisor

1

Rs. 19900-63200

Senior Technician

25

Rs. 25500-81100

BIS Eligibility Criteria 2022

Age Limit:

  • Director - 56 years
  • Assistant Director - 35 years
  • Personal Assistant - 30 years
  • Assistant Section Officer - 30 years
  • Assistant (Computer Aided Design) - 30 years
  • Technical Assistant - 30 years
  • Stenographer - 27 years
  • SSA - 27 years
  • JSA - 27 years
  • Horticulture Supervisor - 27 years

Sr Technician - 27 years

How to Apply for BIS Recrutiment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online from 19 April 2022 to 09 May 2022 through online mode.

BIS is a statutory body under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs), Government of India and is responsible for activities in the field of Standarization, lab testing etc.

BIS Short Notice

FAQ

How many vacancies are available for BIS Recruitment 2022 ?

337

What is BIS PA Salary ?

Rs. 35400-112400

What is BIS Registration Last Date ?

9 May 2022

What is BIS Application Starting Date ?

19 April 2022
