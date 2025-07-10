BIS Recruitment 2025: List of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview for the position of Consultant Released at bis.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

BIS Result 2025 OUT: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the result of the written exam Consultant posts on its official website. The organisation has uploaded the pdf of the list of candidates shortlisted for interview round for the position of Consultant (Standardization Activity) on contract basis. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can check the result pdf at the official website-https://www.bis.gov.in.

BIS Result Download Link 2025

Candidates who appeared in the exam for Consultant (Standardization Activity) posts can check the list of qualified candidates for the interview round. You can download BIS Result 2025 directly through the link given below

BIS Result 2025 Download Link

BIS Recruitment 2024: Overview

Earlier BIS had launched the recruitment drive for 97 Consultant posts .Candidates can check below all the crucial details for the recruitment drive given below.