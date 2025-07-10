BIS Recruitment 2025: List of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview for the position of Consultant Released at bis.gov.in, Check Merit List PDF Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BIS Recruitment 2025: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the result of the written exam Consultant posts on its official website. Check the list of qualified candidates for the next interview round. Download the pdf here. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 10, 2025, 09:48 IST
BIS Recruitment 2025: List of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview

BIS Result 2025 OUT: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the result of the written exam Consultant posts on its official website. The organisation has uploaded the pdf of the list of candidates shortlisted for interview round for the position of Consultant (Standardization Activity) on contract basis. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can check the result pdf at the official website-https://www.bis.gov.in.

BIS Result Download Link 2025

Candidates who appeared in the exam for Consultant (Standardization Activity) posts can check the list of qualified candidates for the interview round. You can download BIS Result 2025 directly through the link given below

BIS Result 2025 Download Link 

 

BIS Recruitment 2024: Overview 

Earlier BIS had launched the recruitment drive for 97  Consultant posts .Candidates can check below all the crucial details for the recruitment drive given below. 

Organization     Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)
Post Name     Consultant
Vacancies     97
Result Date   July 09,2025
Official Website    www.bis.gov.in

How To Download BIS Consultant 2025 Result PDF?

You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit to the official website www.bis.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link BIS result 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: You will get the same in a new window.
Step 4: Download the pdf in a new window.
Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

BIS Consultant 2025 Result Check List of Certificates

The candidates must bring the following documents during the interview/document verification round.
Original certificates relating to their date of Birth. b) Original certificates relating to their Educational Qualifications including

  • 10th/12th Certificate & Marksheet
  • Degree Marksheet & Certificate, iii) Postgraduate Degree Marksheet & Certificate.
  • Any other qualification Marksheet & Certificate (if any), and
  • Conversion formula from CGPA to percentage, if applicable. Original Experience Certificate from all previous & current Employers

